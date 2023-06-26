in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo Explores Change, Growing Pains On New Album “GUTS,” Due September 8

The first single “vampire” arrives this Friday.

Olivia Rodrigo - GUTS-era press photo by Larissa Hoffmann, courtesy of Interscope/Geffen

When fans begin streaming and purchasing Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” this Friday, they will already know when to expect the full album on which it appears.

Monday, the Grammy winner revealed that her sophomore album “GUTS” will arrive on September 8.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” says Rodrigo. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

“GUTS” serves as the follow-up to Rodrigo’s debut album “SOUR,” which earned a 4x platinum certification in the US and spawned hits like “drivers license,” “deja vu,” “good 4 u,” and “traitor.”

gutsolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. Finalement, j’ai fait 145 $/h. Il est temps de passer à l’action et vous pouvez également le rejoindre. C’est un moyen simple, dévoué et facile de devenir riche. Dans trois semaines, vous souhaiterez avoir commencé aujourd’hui. Essayez-le simplement sur le site d’accompagnement.
    BONNE CHANCE…. https://onlineweb76.blogspot.com/

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding’s “Miracle,” Olivia Lunny’s “TIMEZONE” Make Top 40 On Pop Radio Chart

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song