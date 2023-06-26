Olivia Rodrigo Explores Change, Growing Pains On New Album “GUTS,” Due September 8

When fans begin streaming and purchasing Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” this Friday, they will already know when to expect the full album on which it appears.

Monday, the Grammy winner revealed that her sophomore album “GUTS” will arrive on September 8.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” says Rodrigo. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

“GUTS” serves as the follow-up to Rodrigo’s debut album “SOUR,” which earned a 4x platinum certification in the US and spawned hits like “drivers license,” “deja vu,” “good 4 u,” and “traitor.”