Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” Ranks As Most Added Song At Pop, Rhythmic Radio

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice’s “Barbie World (with Aqua)” received an unsurprisingly warm welcome at pop and rhythmic radio this week. It tops the Mediabase add boards at both formats.

“Barbie World” received pickups from 41 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, while scoring adds from 55 rhythmic stations.

— Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” takes second at pop radio with 31 new pickups, while an add count of 20 slots Dominic Fike’s “Mona Lisa” in third on the pop add board.

Picked up by 19 stations, SMITH’s “Lemon” earns fourth place. Respective add counts of 18 slot Doja Cat’s “Attention” and Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” in a tie for fifth.

— Chris Brown’s “Summer Too Hot” registers as a close second on the rhythmic board with 52 pickups.

GloRilla’s “Lick Or Sum” grabs third with 24 rhythmic radio playlist adds. An add count of 13 slots the aforementioned “Attention” in fourth, and Tyga, YG & Blxst’s “West Coast Weekend” takes fifth place with 11 pickups.