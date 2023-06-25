Miguel’s “Sure Thing” Celebrates 6th Week As #1 Song On Pop Radio Chart

The second life for Miguel’s “Sure Thing” is proving to be a very fruitful one. The song adds yet another week to its reign as pop radio’s #1 song.

Played ~16,251 times during the June 18-24 tracking period, “Sure Thing” enjoys a sixth consecutive week in the pinnacle position. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 136 plays.

“Sure Thing” was first officially released in 2010 but emerged online years earlier. It recently re-entered the zeitgeist due to interest on TikTok, and it has been enjoying this immensely successful pop radio run since.

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” stays at #2, while Taylor Swift’s “Karma” rises one spot to #3. Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” concurrently falls a spot to #4, and Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” holds at #5.