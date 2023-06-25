in Music News

Miguel’s “Sure Thing” Celebrates 6th Week As #1 Song On Pop Radio Chart

“Sure Thing” keeps control of the pop radio listing.

Miguel - Sure Thing video screenshot | Sony

The second life for Miguel’s “Sure Thing” is proving to be a very fruitful one. The song adds yet another week to its reign as pop radio’s #1 song.

Played ~16,251 times during the June 18-24 tracking period, “Sure Thing” enjoys a sixth consecutive week in the pinnacle position. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 136 plays.

“Sure Thing” was first officially released in 2010 but emerged online years earlier. It recently re-entered the zeitgeist due to interest on TikTok, and it has been enjoying this immensely successful pop radio run since.

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” stays at #2, while Taylor Swift’s “Karma” rises one spot to #3. Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” concurrently falls a spot to #4, and Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” holds at #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

