Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” Officially Enters Top 10 On Pop, Hot AC Radio Charts

“Dance The Night” reaches new milestones on the pop and Hot AC charts.

Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” officially reaches the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio airplay charts.

The “Barbie” soundtrack offering rises one place to #10 on the pop chart, while ascending two spots to #9 on the Hot AC listing.

“Dance The Night” received ~8,963 pop spins during the June 18-24 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 701. The song’s Hot AC count registered at ~3,235, reflecting a gain of 486.

“Dance The Night” represents the only new Top 10 addition at either format.

