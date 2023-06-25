Jordan Davis’ “Next Thing You Know” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Jordan Davis’ “Next Thing You Know” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Next Thing You Know” seizes the throne from Megan Moroney’s “Tennessee Orange.”

In addition to leading in chart points, the Jordan Davis song ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the June 18-24 tracking period. It meanwhile takes second for audience impressions, narrowly trailing Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night.”

The Wallen song holds at #2 this week, while Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” rises one spot to #3.

Old Dominion’s “Memory Lane” ascends two places to #4, and Tyler Hubbard’s “Dancin’ In The Country” holds at #5.

The aforementioned “Tennessee Orange” falls out of the Top 10.