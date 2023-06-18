Toosii’s “Favorite Song” Officially Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Toosii’s recent rhythmic radio #1 “Favorite Song” achieves the same feat on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.
Indeed, the multi-format hit rises three places to claim the #1 position. “Favorite Song” received ~5,288 spins during the June 11-17 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 872.
Up six places, SZA’s “Snooze” moves into the runner-up spot. Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” also makes a substantial gain, rising six places to a new high of #3.
Usher’s “GLU” ascends one place to #4 on the urban chart, and Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” drops two places to #5.
Comments
