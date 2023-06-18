in Music News

Toosii’s “Favorite Song” Officially Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart

“Favorite Song” reaches #1 at another format.

Toosii & Sienna Mae - Favorite Song video screenshot | Capitol Music Group

Toosii’s recent rhythmic radio #1 “Favorite Song” achieves the same feat on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

Indeed, the multi-format hit rises three places to claim the #1 position. “Favorite Song” received ~5,288 spins during the June 11-17 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 872.

Up six places, SZA’s “Snooze” moves into the runner-up spot. Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” also makes a substantial gain, rising six places to a new high of #3.

Usher’s “GLU” ascends one place to #4 on the urban chart, and Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” drops two places to #5.

favorite songtoosii

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

