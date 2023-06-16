Niall Horan’s “The Show” Wins US Album Sales Race, Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing” Earns 13th Week At #1 Overall

Consistent with the mid-week projections, Niall Horan’s “The Show” posted the biggest US album sales total during the June 9-15 tracking period. Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time,” meanwhile, ruled for total consumption units.

According to Hits Daily Double, “The Show” sold 67K US copies during the tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 80K in first-week US consumption.

The sales figure ranks as the week’s best, while the consumption tally registers as second-best.

“One Thing At A Time” returns to #1 for overall activity. Celebrating a thirteenth total week in the throne, the album generated 110K units.

Billboard’s specific numbers may differ from those reported by Hits, but the outcome should be the same: “The Show” at #1 on Top Album Sales and “One Thing” at #1 on the Billboard 200.