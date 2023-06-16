in Album Sales, Music News

Niall Horan’s “The Show” Wins US Album Sales Race, Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing” Earns 13th Week At #1 Overall

“The Show” was the week’s best-selling album, while “One Thing” led in consumption.

Niall Horan - The Show cover | Capitol

Consistent with the mid-week projections, Niall Horan’s “The Show” posted the biggest US album sales total during the June 9-15 tracking period. Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time,” meanwhile, ruled for total consumption units.

According to Hits Daily Double, “The Show” sold 67K US copies during the tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 80K in first-week US consumption.

The sales figure ranks as the week’s best, while the consumption tally registers as second-best.

“One Thing At A Time” returns to #1 for overall activity. Celebrating a thirteenth total week in the throne, the album generated 110K units.

Billboard’s specific numbers may differ from those reported by Hits, but the outcome should be the same: “The Show” at #1 on Top Album Sales and “One Thing” at #1 on the Billboard 200.

morgan wallenniall horanone thing at a timethe show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ratings: “Cruel Summer” Premiere Posts Big 7-Day Viewership Number, Sets Freeform, Hulu High Marks