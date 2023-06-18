Megan Moroney’s “Tennessee Orange” Officially Earns #1 On Country Radio Chart

Megan Moroney’s “Tennessee Orange” makes a big jump to claim #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.
Up three places, the artist’s breakthrough hit seizes the throne from Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night.”
In addition to ruling for chart points, “Tennessee Orange” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the June 11-17 tracking period. It meanwhile claims #2 for audience impressions, trailing the aforementioned “Last Night.”
Still, “Last Night” settles for #2 on this week’s Mediabase chart. Jordan Davis’ “Next Thing You Know” holds at #3, while Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” rises three places to #4.
Comments
When I work part-time, I make over $700 a day from my cell phone. d13 I made $21,000 on my fourth paycheck last month… It’s an easy and awesome job anyone can do. One of my oldest friends made over $17,543 working part-time from home.
I will click here……. https://homejobs504.blogspot.com/
Loading…