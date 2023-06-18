in Music News

Megan Moroney’s “Tennessee Orange” Officially Earns #1 On Country Radio Chart

“Tennessee Orange” flies to #1 on this week’s Mediabase chart.

Megan Moroney - Tennessee Orange video screenshot | Columbia Nashville

Megan Moroney’s “Tennessee Orange” makes a big jump to claim #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up three places, the artist’s breakthrough hit seizes the throne from Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night.”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Tennessee Orange” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the June 11-17 tracking period. It meanwhile claims #2 for audience impressions, trailing the aforementioned “Last Night.”

Still, “Last Night” settles for #2 on this week’s Mediabase chart. Jordan Davis’ “Next Thing You Know” holds at #3, while Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” rises three places to #4.

Megan moroneyTennessee orange

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. When I work part-time, I make over $700 a day from my cell phone. d13 I made $21,000 on my fourth paycheck last month… It’s an easy and awesome job anyone can do. One of my oldest friends made over $17,543 working part-time from home.

    I will click here……. https://homejobs504.blogspot.com/

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Toosii’s “Favorite Song” Officially Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” Officially Claims #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart