Regard & Ella Henderson’s “No Sleep” Officially Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

“No Sleep” claims the throne on this week’s dance chart.

Ella Henderson - No Sleep lyric video screenshot | Ministry of Sound/SME

Regard and Ella Henderson’s “No Sleep” officially rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

The #2 song last week, “No Sleep” seizes this week’s throne from MK & Dom Dolla’s “Rhyme Dust.”

“No Sleep” received ~505 spins during the June 4-10 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 32.

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” holds at #2, while the aforementioned “Rhyme Dust” drops to #3 on this week’s dance chart.

John Summit & Hayla’s “Where You Are” holds in the #4 position, and Steve Aoki & Galantis’ “Hungry Heart (featuring Hayley Kiyoko)” stays at #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

