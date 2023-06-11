Regard & Ella Henderson’s “No Sleep” Officially Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

Regard and Ella Henderson’s “No Sleep” officially rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.
The #2 song last week, “No Sleep” seizes this week’s throne from MK & Dom Dolla’s “Rhyme Dust.”
“No Sleep” received ~505 spins during the June 4-10 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 32.
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” holds at #2, while the aforementioned “Rhyme Dust” drops to #3 on this week’s dance chart.
John Summit & Hayla’s “Where You Are” holds in the #4 position, and Steve Aoki & Galantis’ “Hungry Heart (featuring Hayley Kiyoko)” stays at #5.
Comments
