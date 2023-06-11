in Music News

Miguel’s “Sure Thing” Achieves 4th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

The revived hit continues its impressive run at pop radio.

Miguel’s “Sure Thing” continues to enjoy an impressive second life. The song officially secures a fourth week at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

The song, which officially launched in 2010 but emerged online even earlier, received ~16,570 pop radio spins during the June 4-10 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 216 but keeps “Sure Thing” in the #1 position.

This week’s entire Top 5, in fact, mirrors last week’s Top 5. Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” holds at #2, while Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” stays at #3. Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” again appears at #5, and SZA’s “Kill Bill” keeps tabs on the #5 position.

Of the five songs, only the enduring “Creepin'” posted a week-over-week airplay gain — and it is a minimal gain at that. The first significant increase comes just outside the Top 5, as Taylor Swift’s “Karma” rides a 1700+ spin gain to #6.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

