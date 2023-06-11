in Music News

Ice Spice’s “In Ha Mood” Officially Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart

“In Ha Mood” ascends to #1 on this week’s urban chart.

In Ha Mood video screenshot | Capitol/10K Projects

Ice Spice’s “in ha mood” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

The song, which was #3 last week, earns #1 thanks to the ~5,436 spins it received during the June 4-10 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 782.

Coco Jones’ “ICU,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week.

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” slides one spot to #3, while Toosii’s “Favorite Song” enjoys a two-place lift to #4.

Usher’s “GLU” matches last week’s position, again appearing at #5 on the Mediabase urban chart.

21 savagecoco jonesDrakeice spicein ha moodmetro boominthe weekndtoosiiusher

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. Presently You’ll be able gain Up To from 99000 Bucks A Month! There are no restrictions, Be Your Claim Boss, it All depends on you And how much you want to win each day. {bhg} Typically a honest to goodness and ensured strategy for complimentary to gain a gigantic whole of cash at domestic.

    Connect this right now…… … http://findcash1.blogspot.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Bizarrap & Peso Pluma’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55” Rises To #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Regard & Ella Henderson’s “No Sleep” Officially Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart