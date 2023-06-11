Ice Spice’s “In Ha Mood” Officially Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Ice Spice’s “in ha mood” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

The song, which was #3 last week, earns #1 thanks to the ~5,436 spins it received during the June 4-10 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 782.

Coco Jones’ “ICU,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week.

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” slides one spot to #3, while Toosii’s “Favorite Song” enjoys a two-place lift to #4.

Usher’s “GLU” matches last week’s position, again appearing at #5 on the Mediabase urban chart.