Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Secures 16th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“Flowers” reaches a sixteenth week in the #1 position.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” retains its control over the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart, continuing its incredible run at #1 on the listing.

Played ~5,656 times during the June 4-10 tracking period, “Flowers” enjoys a sixteenth week in the pinnacle position. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 50 but keeps “Flowers” narrowly ahead of the competition.

Credited with ~5,452 plays (+175), Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” holds at #2.

Up one place, Dean Lewis’ “How Do I Say Goodbye” earns #3. Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” concurrently falls one spot to #4, as Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” spends another week at #5.

