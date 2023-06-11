Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Secures 16th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” retains its control over the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart, continuing its incredible run at #1 on the listing.
Played ~5,656 times during the June 4-10 tracking period, “Flowers” enjoys a sixteenth week in the pinnacle position. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 50 but keeps “Flowers” narrowly ahead of the competition.
Credited with ~5,452 plays (+175), Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” holds at #2.
Up one place, Dean Lewis’ “How Do I Say Goodbye” earns #3. Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” concurrently falls one spot to #4, as Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” spends another week at #5.
