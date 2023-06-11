in Music News

Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” Officially Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Post Malone, SZA Songs Top 20

“Cupid” continues its impressive pop radio run.

Fifty Fifty - Cupid video screenshot | Collaboration Asia/Warner Music

Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” makes another big gain at pop radio, officially entering the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up three places, the buzzy single earns #15 on this week’s listing.

“Cupid” received 5,670 spins during the June 4-10 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by a strong 920 plays.

— As “Cupid” hits the Top 15, Post Malone’s “Mourning” and SZA’s “Snooze” go Top 20.

Played 4,473 times during the tracking week (+592), “Mourning” ascends two spots to #19.

“Snooze” also rises two places, in its case moving from #22 to #20. The SZA tracking posted a tracking period play count of 4,428 (+842).

