Bizarrap & Peso Pluma’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55” Rises To #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Peso Pluma replaces himself at #1.

The #1 position on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart shifts from one Peso Pluma video to another.

Up one place, the artist’s Bizarrap collaboration “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55” grabs #1 on this week’s chart. The video received an impressive 38.7 million views during the June 2-8 tracking period.

The Peso Pluma-Bizarrap collaboration seizes the throne from Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe (Remix).” That video falls to #3 this week, with Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny’s “un x100to” rising one spot to #2.

“La Bebe (Remix)” nonetheless keeps its #1 position on the Global YouTube Songs chart, which accounts for total views across all eligible uploads. “Vol. 55” rises ten places to #2 on that chart.

