Drake’s “Search & Rescue” Officially Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Rhythmic radio has a #1, and it comes from an artist who is no stranger to chart-toppers.
Up one place, Drake’s “Search & Rescue” grabs the top spot on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic listing. The song received ~5,591 spins during the May 28-June 3 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 544.
Down one place, Toosii’s “Favorite Song” settles for #2 this week.
Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” remains in the #3 position, while Doechii’s “What It Is (featuring Kodak Black)” jumps four places to #4.
A one-place rise concurrently brings Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” to #5.
Comments
