Drake’s “Search & Rescue” Officially Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“Search & Rescue” completes its ascent to #1 at rhythmic.

Drake - Search & Rescue visualizer screen | OVO/Republic

Rhythmic radio has a #1, and it comes from an artist who is no stranger to chart-toppers.

Up one place, Drake’s “Search & Rescue” grabs the top spot on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic listing. The song received ~5,591 spins during the May 28-June 3 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 544.

Down one place, Toosii’s “Favorite Song” settles for #2 this week.

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” remains in the #3 position, while Doechii’s “What It Is (featuring Kodak Black)” jumps four places to #4.

A one-place rise concurrently brings Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

