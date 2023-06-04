in Music News

Coco Jones’ “ICU” Officially Earns #1 At Urban Radio

“ICU” soars to #1 on this week’s urban chart.

Coco Jones - ICU video screen | Def Jam

Coco Jones’ “ICU” makes a big jump on the Mediabase urban radio chart, flying three places to #1 on this week’s listing.

“ICU” received ~5,070 spins during the May 28-June 3 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by a healthy 668 plays.

Down one spot, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” takes #2. Ice Spice’s “In Ha Mood” slips one spot to #3 despite a gain in airplay, and Drake & 21 Savage’s “Spin Bout U” slides one spot to #4.

Up one place, Usher’s “GLU” grabs #5 on this week’s Mediabase urban chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

