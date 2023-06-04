Coco Jones’ “ICU” Officially Earns #1 At Urban Radio

Coco Jones’ “ICU” makes a big jump on the Mediabase urban radio chart, flying three places to #1 on this week’s listing.
“ICU” received ~5,070 spins during the May 28-June 3 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by a healthy 668 plays.
Down one spot, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” takes #2. Ice Spice’s “In Ha Mood” slips one spot to #3 despite a gain in airplay, and Drake & 21 Savage’s “Spin Bout U” slides one spot to #4.
Up one place, Usher’s “GLU” grabs #5 on this week’s Mediabase urban chart.
Comments
Many people of USA and other world have lost their regular jobs. This washorrible and i know what is the feeling when you didnot have any money left foryour family. But i am here to share an easy solution which solves all financialproblems right now. Working from home job which can gave you more than $15kevery month just by staying at home. So follow this web now for more info andstart earning right now..
.
CLICK THIS LINK____ hignearningdoller.com
Real and simple method for all to use and do some surfing over internet andstart making more than $15k every single month from home. i have made andreceived recently $15719 from this job and i do only 1 or 2 hours a day on mymobile. yeah its that much simple even work onl mobile in your part time. getthis right now and start making income from home just by follow instructionshere.
.
.
Apply Now Here————————->>> https://Usadoller5.blogspot.Com
In my part-time job, I bring in almost $13,000 every month. I was keen to find out after hearing several others describe how much money they were able to make online. Well, it all came to pass and vs04 completely altered my life. Now is the time for everyone to try this job by using this website.
.
.
Detail Are Here——————————————>>> GOOGLE WORK
Loading…