David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” Officially Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

Dance radio crowns a new #1 this week.

Baby Don't Hurt Me video screenshot | Warner

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” completes its climb to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, the single seizes the throne from another high-profile collaboration: Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s “Miracle.”

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me” received ~606 spins during the May 21-27 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 103.

John Summit & Hayla’s “Where You Are” holds at #2 this week, while MK & Dom Dolla’s “Rhyme Dust” rises one spot to #3. The aforementioned “Miracle” falls to #4, as Regard & Ella Henderson’s “No Sleep” spends another week at #5.

