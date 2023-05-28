David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” Officially Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” completes its climb to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.
Up two places from last week’s position, the single seizes the throne from another high-profile collaboration: Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s “Miracle.”
“Baby Don’t Hurt Me” received ~606 spins during the May 21-27 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 103.
John Summit & Hayla’s “Where You Are” holds at #2 this week, while MK & Dom Dolla’s “Rhyme Dust” rises one spot to #3. The aforementioned “Miracle” falls to #4, as Regard & Ella Henderson’s “No Sleep” spends another week at #5.
Comments
