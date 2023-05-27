in Music News

Taylor Swift & Ice Spice’s “Karma” Earns #1 On US Spotify Chart; Other “Til Dawn” Tracks Top 4

The new version of “Karma” debuts at #1.

Taylor Swift & Ice Spice - Karma video screenshot | Republic

The new “Til Dawn” edition of Taylor Swift’s chart-topping “Midnights” album includes three new tracks, and all performed well on their May 26 release day.

The new version of “Karma,” which features Ice Spice, notably earned #1 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart.

“Karma (featuring Ice Spice)” amassed 2.283 million streams on Friday; it was the only song to generate over 2 million US streams on the day in question.

“Hits Different,” another new track on “Til Dawn,” followed at #2 on the chart. It posted an opening day Spotify count of 1.947 million.

“Snow On The Beach (featuring more Lana Del Rey),” the third of the new tracks, started at #4 on the chart with 1.795 million US streams.

— The aforementioned three songs also fared well globally: “Karma” earned #5, with “Snow On The Beach” and “Hits Different” respectively following at #6 and #8.

hits differentice spicekarmalana del reysnow on the beachTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. Full easy and very simple online money earning job to makes dollars online.from this job i have made $64296 in just 4 months. i just gave this Jobs myspare time after my whole busy day because i am a student and this job changesmy life completely. so simple Jobs no special skills required for this job. getthis by follow instructions on this page.

    .

    .

    Now Here—————->>> https://Simplecash2.blogspot.Com

    Reply

  2. I quit my job and now. I make $120 an hour working from home doing these simple tasks online. Furthermore, I make $30,000 a month working 3 hours a day online. Furthermore, I advised you to try. s38 You won’t lose anything, try the following website and earn every day…
    .
    For more details:>>>>> http://dollarswork99.blogspot.com

    Reply

  3. I have gotten € 27346 over the past 4 weeks from working part-time online from domestic. I got this work 2 months prior and in my to begin with month without any online involvement I gotten € 20569. Anybody can get this work nowadays and begin making genuine cash online by taking after the enlightening on this site.
    🙂 AND GOOD LUCK.:)
    .
    .
    .

    HERE====) GOOGLE WORK

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Report: Dave Matthews Band’s “Walk Around The Moon” Wins US Sales Race, Morgan Wallen Earns 12th Week At #1 Overall