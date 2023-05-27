Taylor Swift & Ice Spice’s “Karma” Earns #1 On US Spotify Chart; Other “Til Dawn” Tracks Top 4

The new “Til Dawn” edition of Taylor Swift’s chart-topping “Midnights” album includes three new tracks, and all performed well on their May 26 release day.
The new version of “Karma,” which features Ice Spice, notably earned #1 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart.
“Karma (featuring Ice Spice)” amassed 2.283 million streams on Friday; it was the only song to generate over 2 million US streams on the day in question.
“Hits Different,” another new track on “Til Dawn,” followed at #2 on the chart. It posted an opening day Spotify count of 1.947 million.
“Snow On The Beach (featuring more Lana Del Rey),” the third of the new tracks, started at #4 on the chart with 1.795 million US streams.
— The aforementioned three songs also fared well globally: “Karma” earned #5, with “Snow On The Beach” and “Hits Different” respectively following at #6 and #8.
