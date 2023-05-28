in Music News

Toosii’s “Favorite Song” Officially Secures #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“Favorite Song” rises to #1 on this week’s rhythmic chart.

Toosii - Favorite Song video screenshot | Capitol Music Group

Toosii’s “Favorite Song,” the #2 song on last week’s Mediabase rhythmic chart, earns #1 this week.

The hit single received ~5,738 spins during the May 21-27 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 569, while giving “Favorite Song” a comfortable lead over the pack.

Drake’s “Search & Rescue,” which received ~5,042 spins (+338), rises three spots to #2.

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” drops two places to #3, while SZA’s “Kill Bill” ascends two levels to #4. Down one place from last week’s position, Nicki Minaj’s “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” settles for #5 on this week’s rhythmic listing.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

