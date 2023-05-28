Toosii’s “Favorite Song” Officially Secures #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Toosii’s “Favorite Song,” the #2 song on last week’s Mediabase rhythmic chart, earns #1 this week.
The hit single received ~5,738 spins during the May 21-27 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 569, while giving “Favorite Song” a comfortable lead over the pack.
Drake’s “Search & Rescue,” which received ~5,042 spins (+338), rises three spots to #2.
Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” drops two places to #3, while SZA’s “Kill Bill” ascends two levels to #4. Down one place from last week’s position, Nicki Minaj’s “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” settles for #5 on this week’s rhythmic listing.
