in TV News

Laura Harrier Appears For Interview on “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

The actress supports “White Men Can’t Jump” on Friday’s episode.

Laura Harrier on 5/19/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros

To celebrate the new version of “White Men Can’t Jump,” actress Laura Harrier appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Harrier chats about the new film, while talking about the process of planning for her upcoming wedding.

The actress also talks about her positive experience working with Spike Lee on “BlacKkKlansman.”

Filmed in advance, the episode also features a chat with “Barry” star Henry Winkler. The episode will air later Friday; local listings will have details on the start time in your market.

First-look photos follow:

Laura Harrier on 5/19/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
laura harrierthe Jennifer Hudson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

