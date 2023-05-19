Laura Harrier Appears For Interview on “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

To celebrate the new version of “White Men Can’t Jump,” actress Laura Harrier appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
Harrier chats about the new film, while talking about the process of planning for her upcoming wedding.
The actress also talks about her positive experience working with Spike Lee on “BlacKkKlansman.”
Filmed in advance, the episode also features a chat with “Barry” star Henry Winkler. The episode will air later Friday; local listings will have details on the start time in your market.
First-look photos follow:
