Bakar’s “Hell N Back” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Bakar’s “Hell N Back” continues attracting interest at pop radio, earning this week’s most added honor.

The song won support from another 21 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, yielding a first-place finish on this week’s add board.

With 20 adds each, Rita Ora’s “Praising You (featuring Fatboy Slim)” and Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” tie for second place.

SZA’s “Snooze,” a new playlist option for 17 stations, lands in fourth on the Mediabase pop add board.

Harry Styles’ “Satellite” takes fifth with 16 new pickups.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Flo Rida’s “What A Night” (14 adds, 6th-most), Pitbull & Lil Jon’s “Jumpin” (12 adds, 7th-most), Melanie Martinez’s “Void” (11 adds, 8th-most), Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” (8 adds, 9th-most, tie), Kim Petras’ “Alone (featuring Nicki Minaj)” (8 adds, 9th-most, tie), and The Weeknd’s “Double Fantasy (featuring Future)” (8 adds, 9th-most, tie).