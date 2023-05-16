in Music News

Bakar’s “Hell N Back” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Hell N Back” tops this week’s pop radio add board.

Bakar - Hell N Back video screenshot | Black Butter/Sony

Bakar’s “Hell N Back” continues attracting interest at pop radio, earning this week’s most added honor.

The song won support from another 21 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, yielding a first-place finish on this week’s add board.

With 20 adds each, Rita Ora’s “Praising You (featuring Fatboy Slim)” and Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” tie for second place.

SZA’s “Snooze,” a new playlist option for 17 stations, lands in fourth on the Mediabase pop add board.

Harry Styles’ “Satellite” takes fifth with 16 new pickups.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Flo Rida’s “What A Night” (14 adds, 6th-most), Pitbull & Lil Jon’s “Jumpin” (12 adds, 7th-most), Melanie Martinez’s “Void” (11 adds, 8th-most), Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” (8 adds, 9th-most, tie), Kim Petras’ “Alone (featuring Nicki Minaj)” (8 adds, 9th-most, tie), and The Weeknd’s “Double Fantasy (featuring Future)” (8 adds, 9th-most, tie).

bakarFatboy slimfifty fiftyflo ridafutureharry styleshell n backkim petraslil jonluke combsmelanie martineznicki minajpitbullrita oraszathe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Miguel’s “Sure Thing” Headed For #1 On Pop Radio Chart