Miguel’s “Sure Thing” Headed For #1 On Pop Radio Chart

More than twelve years after its official release and more than fifteen years after its initial emergence, Miguel’s “Sure Thing” is set to claim #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.
The revived single received 4,925 spins during the first two days of the May 14-20 tracking period. Up 9% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Sure Thing” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.
“Sure Thing” does not hold a huge lead over Rema & Selena Gomez’s building #2 “Calm Down” or Miley Cyrus’ building #3 “Flowers,” but insofar as it is the only song of the three presently gaining airplay, it should be able to retain its #1 position through the close of tracking. There are no other imminent threats.
A testament to the way social and digital media can breathe new life into an old release, “Sure Thing” did not even chart at pop during its initial release window.
