Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” Earns Most Added Honor At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“Cupid” continues to find love at radio.

On the heels of topping the Mediabase pop radio add board, Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” earns the most added honor at the hot adult contemporary format.

“Cupid” won support from another 15 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week. The support will allow the buzzy hit to continue growing its radio audience.

Each added by 14 stations, JP Saxe’s “I Don’t Miss You” and Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” tie for second-most added.

Taylor Swift’s “Karma” lands in fourth place with 13 pickups, while an add count of 12 positions Kelly Clarkson’s “mine” at fifth on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Andy Grammer’s “Love Is The New Money” (11 adds, 6th-most, tie), New West’s “Those Eyes” (11 adds, 6th-most, tie), Phillip Phillips’ “Dancing With Your Shadows” (9 adds, 8th-most), Miguel’s “Sure Thing” (8 adds, 9th-most), and Lewis Capaldi’s “Wish You The Best” (6 adds, 10th-most).

