Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev Appear Together On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

Monday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” features a joint appearance by Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev.

The entertainers, friends, and Fresh Vine Wine co-founders chat with Jennifer on the broadcast. The interview touches on Hough’s memorable first night living in New York and their collective love for outdoor adventures.

Hough and Dobrev also play a game of “Spill The Wine” on the broadcast.

The episode, which was filmed in advance, will air later Monday. Check local listings for the start time in your market, while enjoying first-look photos in the interim.