Songs By Fifty Fifty, Gracie Abrams, Pitbull & Lil Jon, Flo Rida, Harry Styles Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

This week’s pop radio chart welcomes a handful of new entries.

FIFTY FIFTY - Press Photo courtesy of ATTRAKT Creative Content Group / Warner Music Group

Fresh off earning the format’s most added honor, Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” officially debuts on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Gracie Abrams’ “I know it won’t work,” Pitbull & Lil Jon’s “Jumpin,” Flo Rida’s “What A Night,” and Harry Styles’ “Satellite” also make this week’s Top 40.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “Cupid” makes this week’s listing at #33. The buzzy single received 1,396 spins during the May 7-13 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 845.

Up five places, “I know it won’t work” makes the Top 40 at #37. Gracie Abrams’ radio single posted a tracking period play count of 706 (+205).

Played 692 times (+249), “Jumpin” rises five places to #38.

Up seven places, “What A Night” takes #39 with 576 spins (+236).

The recipient of 572 plays (+327), “Satellite” rises eight spots to #40.

