Billboard Hot 100: Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Celebrates 6th Week As #1 Song In America

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” unsurprisingly retains its status as the biggest song in America.
An enduring force in streaming, sales, and radio, the smash hit secures a sixth week atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The closest competition again comes from SZA’s “Kill Bill.” Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” remains in the #3 position, while Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” stays at #4 on the all-genre Hot 100.
The stability remains intact through #5, as Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” again claims that chart ranking.
The chart’s first shakeup, in fact, does not come until the #8 spot. Toosii’s “Favorite Song” rises three places to claim that ranking, which represents a new peak position for the track.
Comments
Outstanding work, Mike. I applaud your efforts since I currently make more than $36,000 every month from just one straightforward web business. Even though these are the most fundamental internet operations tasks, you may start bs-10 making a respectable online income with as little as $29,000.
.
.
Modify your connection——————————————————————>>> GOOGLE WORK
Loading…