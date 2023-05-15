in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Celebrates 6th Week As #1 Song In America

“Last Night” keeps the Billboard Hot 100 throne.

Morgan Wallen - Last Night acoustic | Video screenshot | Big Loud/Mercury/Republic

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” unsurprisingly retains its status as the biggest song in America.

An enduring force in streaming, sales, and radio, the smash hit secures a sixth week atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The closest competition again comes from SZA’s “Kill Bill.” Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” remains in the #3 position, while Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” stays at #4 on the all-genre Hot 100.

The stability remains intact through #5, as Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” again claims that chart ranking.

The chart’s first shakeup, in fact, does not come until the #8 spot. Toosii’s “Favorite Song” rises three places to claim that ranking, which represents a new peak position for the track.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

