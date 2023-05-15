Billboard Hot 100: Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Celebrates 6th Week As #1 Song In America

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” unsurprisingly retains its status as the biggest song in America.

An enduring force in streaming, sales, and radio, the smash hit secures a sixth week atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The closest competition again comes from SZA’s “Kill Bill.” Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” remains in the #3 position, while Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” stays at #4 on the all-genre Hot 100.

The stability remains intact through #5, as Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” again claims that chart ranking.

The chart’s first shakeup, in fact, does not come until the #8 spot. Toosii’s “Favorite Song” rises three places to claim that ranking, which represents a new peak position for the track.