Taylor Swift’s “Karma,” Jonas Brothers’ “Waffle House” Make Top 15 At Pop Radio, XG Top 25, Rita Ora & Fatboy Slim Top 30

“Karma” and “Waffle House” are among this week’s movers.

Taylor Swift’s “Karma” and Jonas Brothers’ “Waffle House” continue their climbs at pop radio, with each song officially moving into the format’s Top 15 on the Mediabase airplay chart.

XG’s “Left Right” concurrently joins the Top 25, while Rita Ora’s “Praising You (featuring Fatboy Slim)” scores a Top 30 position on the Mediabase pop chart.

Played 6,979 times during the May 7-13 tracking period (+2,100), “Karma” rises four places to #13.

Up one spot, “Waffle House” takes #15 with 5,794 spins (+491).

The recipient of 2,465 plays (+132), “Left Right” ascends two spots to #25.

Credited with 1,748 spins (+325), “Praising You” jumps two levels to #29.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” Spends 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song