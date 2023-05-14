Taylor Swift’s “Karma,” Jonas Brothers’ “Waffle House” Make Top 15 At Pop Radio, XG Top 25, Rita Ora & Fatboy Slim Top 30

Taylor Swift’s “Karma” and Jonas Brothers’ “Waffle House” continue their climbs at pop radio, with each song officially moving into the format’s Top 15 on the Mediabase airplay chart.

XG’s “Left Right” concurrently joins the Top 25, while Rita Ora’s “Praising You (featuring Fatboy Slim)” scores a Top 30 position on the Mediabase pop chart.

Played 6,979 times during the May 7-13 tracking period (+2,100), “Karma” rises four places to #13.

Up one spot, “Waffle House” takes #15 with 5,794 spins (+491).

The recipient of 2,465 plays (+132), “Left Right” ascends two spots to #25.

Credited with 1,748 spins (+325), “Praising You” jumps two levels to #29.