Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” Heads For Top 10 At Pop Radio

It will be the artist’s first Top 10 hit.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” is poised to enter the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The hit single received 3,855 spins during the first three days of the May 7-13 tracking period. Up 7% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Nonsense” at #10 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

As the song does not face an imminent threat from below, it should have no trouble retaining its position through the close of tracking.

“Nonsense” will become the artist’s first Top 10 pop hit. It already ranks as the top radio hit of her career, while marking her second overall entry (and biggest in terms of cumulative activity and longevity) on the overall Billboard Hot 100.

