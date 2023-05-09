FIFTY FIFTY’s “Cupid” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

As it enters the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, FIFTY FIFTY’s buzzy “Cupid” secures more support at pop radio.

Picked up by another 42 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “Cupid” ranks as this week’s most added song.

A new playlist option for 33 stations, SZA’s “Snooze” takes second place on the Mediabase add board. Taylor Swift’s “Karma” follows in third place with 28 pickups, while an add count of 26 positions Melanie Martinez’s “Void” in fourth.

Credited with 22 playlist adds, Bakar’s “Hell N Back” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” (19 adds, 6th-most), Kim Petras & Nicki Minaj’s “Alone” (16 adds, 7th-most), The Weeknd’s “Double Fantasy (featuring Future)” (14 adds, 8th-most), Miley Cyrus’ “Jaded” (13 adds, 9th-most, tie), Harry Styles’ “Satellite” (13 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Flo Rida’s “What A Night” (13 adds, 9th-most, tie).