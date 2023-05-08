in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Karma” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Karma” enjoys another week atop the add board.

Taylor Swift - Karma lyric video screenshot | Republic

Taylor Swift’s “Karma” continues to amass support at hot adult contemporary radio, earning the format’s most added distinction for a second consecutive week.

Karma landed at another 36 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week. The count triples that attained by each of the runners up.

Each added by 12 stations, Post Malone’s “Chemical” and Charlie Puth’s “That’s Not How This Works (featuring Dan + Shay)” tie for second.

Kelly Clarkson’s “mine,” a new option for 11 stations, follows as fourth-most added. The recipient of 10 new playlist pickups, Lewis Capaldi’s “Wish You The Best” lands in fifth place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Lovelytheband’s “Sail Away” (9 adds, 6th-most, tie), Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” (9 adds, 6th-most, tie), NF’s “HAPPY” (7 adds, 8th-most, tie), Phillip Phillips’ “Dancing With Your Shadows” (7 adds, 8th-most, tie), Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie), Miley Cyrus’ “Jaded” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie), and David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie).

