Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” Officially Earns #1 At Pop Radio, Remains #1 At Rhythmic

“Calm Down” tops two major radio formats this week.

Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down video screenshot | Mavin Records/Jonzing World

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” makes good on Headline Planet’s projection, rising one spot to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

The hit single concurrently scores a second week atop the Mediabase rhythmic chart.

— “Calm Down” received ~17,594 pop spins during the April 30-May 6 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 448.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” last week’s leader, settles for #2 on this week’s pop chart.

Miguel’s “Sure Thing” rises two places to #3, while Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” holds at #4. SZA’s “Kill Bill” drops two levels to #5.

— A spin count of ~5,894 meanwhile keeps “Calm Down” atop the rhythmic chart (+140).

PinkPantheress & Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a liar” holds at #2, and “Kill Bill” stays at #3. “Creepin'” spends another week at #4 on the rhythmic chart, and Nicki Minaj’s “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” ticks up one place to #5.

