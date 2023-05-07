Post Malone’s “Chemical” Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio, Taylor Swift’s “Karma,” Weeknd & Future’s “Double Fantasy” Top 20

Post Malone’s “Chemical” continues its upward run at pop radio, officially moving into the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 9,965 times during the April 30-May 6 tracking period, “Chemical” rises three spots to #8. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a whopping 1,527.

— As “Chemical” moves into the Top 10, Taylor Swift’s “Karma” and The Weeknd’s “Double Fantasy (featuring Future)” score Top 20 positions.

The recipient of 4,879 spins (+2,634), “Karma” jumps twelve spots to #17.

Up four spots, “Double Fantasy” takes #18 on this week’s chart with 4,521 spins (+1,423).