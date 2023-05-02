Taylor Swift’s “Karma” Also Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

One day after earning the most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio, Taylor Swift’s “Karma” claims the same distinction at pop.

Picked up by 68 Mediabase-monitored stations, the latest “Midnights” single claims first place on the Mediabase pop add board.

Melanie Martinez’s “Void” lands in second place with 42 new adds, while an add count of 37 slots The Weeknd’s “Double Fantasy (featuring Future)” in third.

A new playlist option for 23 stations, NF’s “HAPPY” registers as fourth-most added. SZA’s “Snooze,” Miley Cyrus’ “Jaded,” and Flo Rida’s “What A Night” tie for fifth with 20 adds each.

Each added by 19 stations, Kim Petras & Nicki Minaj’s “Alone” and Rita Ora’s “Praising You (featuring Fatboy Slim)” tie for eighth place.

The recipient of 16 adds each, Jonas Brothers’ “Waffle House” and Gracie Abrams’ “I know it won’t work” follow in a tie for tenth.