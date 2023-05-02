in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Karma” Also Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

“Karma” is off to a strong start at pop radio.

Taylor Swift - Karma lyric video screenshot | REpublic

One day after earning the most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio, Taylor Swift’s “Karma” claims the same distinction at pop.

Picked up by 68 Mediabase-monitored stations, the latest “Midnights” single claims first place on the Mediabase pop add board.

Melanie Martinez’s “Void” lands in second place with 42 new adds, while an add count of 37 slots The Weeknd’s “Double Fantasy (featuring Future)” in third.

A new playlist option for 23 stations, NF’s “HAPPY” registers as fourth-most added. SZA’s “Snooze,” Miley Cyrus’ “Jaded,” and Flo Rida’s “What A Night” tie for fifth with 20 adds each.

Each added by 19 stations, Kim Petras & Nicki Minaj’s “Alone” and Rita Ora’s “Praising You (featuring Fatboy Slim)” tie for eighth place.

The recipient of 16 adds each, Jonas Brothers’ “Waffle House” and Gracie Abrams’ “I know it won’t work” follow in a tie for tenth.

flo ridagracie abramsjonas brotherskarmakim petrasmelanie martinezMiley Cyrusnicki minajrita oraszaTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” Leading Race For #1 At Pop Radio