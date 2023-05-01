in TV News

Suga Chats, Plays Imposter Challenge On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

The BTS member will also be performing.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1843 -- Pictured: (l-r) Rapper Suga during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 1, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

To celebrate his recent “D-Day” album release and ongoing tour, BTS member SUGA (also known as Agust D) appears on Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

In what represents his first solo appearance on the show, Suga chats with host Jimmy Fallon. He also participates in an “Imposter Challenge,” before taking the stage for a musical performance.

The episode, which was filmed in advance, also features a chat with Rosie O’Donnell and a Musical Instruments performance with John Fogerty. It will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC.

Prior to the episode, NBC shared photos from the taping.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1843 — Pictured: (l-r) Rapper Suga and host Jimmy Fallon during “Imposter Challenge” on Monday, May 1, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1843 — Pictured: (l-r) Rapper Suga and host Jimmy Fallon during “Imposter Challenge” on Monday, May 1, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1843 — Pictured: (l-r) Rapper Suga during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 1, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1843 — Pictured: (l-r) Rapper Suga during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 1, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1843 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Rosie O’Donnell during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 1, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1843 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon, musician John Fogerty, and The Roots during “Classroom Instruments” on Monday, May 1, 2023 — (Photo by: Noam Galai/NBC)

agust dbtsjimmy fallonnbcsugathe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s “Karma” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song