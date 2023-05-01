Suga Chats, Plays Imposter Challenge On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

To celebrate his recent “D-Day” album release and ongoing tour, BTS member SUGA (also known as Agust D) appears on Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

In what represents his first solo appearance on the show, Suga chats with host Jimmy Fallon. He also participates in an “Imposter Challenge,” before taking the stage for a musical performance.

The episode, which was filmed in advance, also features a chat with Rosie O’Donnell and a Musical Instruments performance with John Fogerty. It will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC.

Prior to the episode, NBC shared photos from the taping.