Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” Leading Race For #1 At Pop Radio

After reaching #1 at rhythmic this past week, Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” may be headed for #1 at another format.
Following the first two days of the April 30-May 6 tracking period, “Calm Down” is leading the race for #1 on the Mediabase pop chart.
“Calm Down” received 5,044 pop spins across Sunday and Monday, besting the same-time-last-week count by 6%. With that tally, “Calm Down” ranks at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.
It presently only maintains a small lead over Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” (4,801, -2%), but given its edge in momentum, it registers as the frontrunner to claim #1 on this week’s official chart.
The Mediabase airplay chart accounts for a Sunday-Saturday tracking period; the final report will be published Sunday, May 7.
Comments
I am making a good salary from home $1500-$2500/week , which is amazing, under a year earlier I was jobless in a horrible economy. I offer thanks toward God each day I was blessed with these instructions and now it’s my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is website where i started this……………..
.
.
Apply Now here—————————->>> https://EarningDoors1.blogspot.Com
Fantastic work, Mike. Since I currently make more than $36,000 each month from just one simple web business, I commend your efforts. Despite the fact that these are the most basic internet operations occupations, you nd-05 may start making a reliable online income with as little as $29,000.
.
.
Modify your connection—————————>>> CLICK HERE
Fantastic work, Mike. Since I currently make more than $36,000 each month from just one simple web business, I commend your efforts. Despite the fact that these are the most basic internet br-60 operations occupations, you may start making a reliable online income with as little as $29,000.
.
.
Modify Your Connection————————————————>>> GOOGLE WORK
Loading…