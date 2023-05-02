Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” Leading Race For #1 At Pop Radio

After reaching #1 at rhythmic this past week, Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” may be headed for #1 at another format.

Following the first two days of the April 30-May 6 tracking period, “Calm Down” is leading the race for #1 on the Mediabase pop chart.

“Calm Down” received 5,044 pop spins across Sunday and Monday, besting the same-time-last-week count by 6%. With that tally, “Calm Down” ranks at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

It presently only maintains a small lead over Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” (4,801, -2%), but given its edge in momentum, it registers as the frontrunner to claim #1 on this week’s official chart.

The Mediabase airplay chart accounts for a Sunday-Saturday tracking period; the final report will be published Sunday, May 7.