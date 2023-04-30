in Music News

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” Officially Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“Calm Down” hits the top of the rhythmic listing.

Calm Down video screenshot | UMG/Virgin UK

Rema & Selena Gomez’s megahit “Calm Down” officially reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Played ~5,821 times during the April 23-29 tracking period, “Calm Down” rises two places to claim #1. The spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 756.

Up two places, PinkPantheress & Ice Spice’s “boy’s a liar” moves into the runner-up spot this week. The single posted a tracking period play count of ~5,742 (+760).

SZA’s “Kill Bill,” last week’s top song, falls to #3 with ~5,216 spins (-109). Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” rises one place to #4, and Coi Leray’s “Players” drops three levels to #5.

21 savagecalm downcoi lerayice spicemetro boominpinkpantheressremaSelena Gomezszathe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

