Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” Officially Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Rema & Selena Gomez’s megahit “Calm Down” officially reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
Played ~5,821 times during the April 23-29 tracking period, “Calm Down” rises two places to claim #1. The spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 756.
Up two places, PinkPantheress & Ice Spice’s “boy’s a liar” moves into the runner-up spot this week. The single posted a tracking period play count of ~5,742 (+760).
SZA’s “Kill Bill,” last week’s top song, falls to #3 with ~5,216 spins (-109). Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” rises one place to #4, and Coi Leray’s “Players” drops three levels to #5.
Comments
