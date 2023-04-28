Rachel Brosnahan, “Mrs. Maisel” Co-Stars Celebrate Final Season On “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

Prime Video’s Emmy-winning “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will conclude with the ongoing fifth season. In celebration of the show’s acclaimed run, four principals from the series appear together on an upcoming “Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Indeed, Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, and Michael Zegen chat and have fun on the May 4 edition of the daytime talk show. The episode will also feature appearances by Carey Hart and Andrea Pett-Joseph, a performance by Thee Sacred Souls, and a Kelly-Oke rendition of “Wicked Game.”

Filmed recently, the episode will air on the afternoon of May 4. Check local listings for air details in your market.

First-look photos follow.