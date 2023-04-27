in TV News

Mila Kunis, Patrick Stewart Appear On Penultimate “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” airs its second-to-last episode.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, April 26, 2023, with guests Mila Kunis, Patrick Stewart, and Chris Martin. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

The penultimate edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” airs Wednesday night, and it features two noteworthy interviewees as well as the final iteration of a popular segment.

Mila Kunis and Sir Patrick Stewart appear for the discussion, chatting with Corden one night before he waves goodbye to his CBS late night show.

The episode also features one final edition of “Crosswalk The Musical,” a recurring segment from the show’s eight-year run.

The episode was to air at 12:35AM ET/PT on CBS; photos follow.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, April 26, 2023, with guests Mila Kunis, Patrick Stewart, and Chris Martin. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, April 26, 2023, with guests Mila Kunis, Patrick Stewart, and Chris Martin. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, April 26, 2023, with guests Mila Kunis, Patrick Stewart, and Chris Martin. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, April 26, 2023, with guests Mila Kunis, Patrick Stewart, and Chris Martin. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, April 26, 2023, with guests Mila Kunis, Patrick Stewart, and Chris Martin. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
r

cbsjames cordenmila kunispatrick stewartthe late late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“The Diplomat” Star Keri Russell Appears On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

Tori Kelly Chats, Sings “Hallelujah” On “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)