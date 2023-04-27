Mila Kunis, Patrick Stewart Appear On Penultimate “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

The penultimate edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” airs Wednesday night, and it features two noteworthy interviewees as well as the final iteration of a popular segment.

Mila Kunis and Sir Patrick Stewart appear for the discussion, chatting with Corden one night before he waves goodbye to his CBS late night show.

The episode also features one final edition of “Crosswalk The Musical,” a recurring segment from the show’s eight-year run.

The episode was to air at 12:35AM ET/PT on CBS; photos follow.

