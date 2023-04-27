Tori Kelly Chats, Sings “Hallelujah” On “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

“Sing” voice cast members and bona fide vocal powerhouses Tori Kelly and Jennifer Hudson connect on Thursday’s edition of the latter’s talk show.

Indeed, Tori Kelly drops by for a visit on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” chatting about her new single “missin u” and her musical upbringing.

Not simply there for a discussion, Kelly also joins Hudson to perform a rendition of “Hallelujah.”

Filmed in advance, the broadcast additionally features an interview with Milo Ventimiglia. It will air Thursday; check local listings for broadcast details in your market.

Ahead of the episode, enjoy first-look photos from the taping: