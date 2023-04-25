in Music News

The Weeknd & Future’s “Double Fantasy” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Double Fantasy” was one of several songs to fare well on this week’s add board.

Double Fantasy cover | Republic

Along with topping the rhythmic radio add board, The Weeknd’s “Double Fantasy (featuring Future)” earns the most added distinction at pop radio.

The collaboration, which is part of the soundtrack for HBO’s “The Idol,” won support from 102 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Picked up by 52 stations, Kim Petras & Nicki Minaj’s “Alone” takes second on the Mediabase add board. Rita Ora’s “Praising You (featuring Fatboy Slim)” follows in third place with 50 pickups.

An add count of 41 slots Taylor Swift’s “Karma” in fourth place; Post Malone’s “Chemical” takes fifth with 34 new pickups.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Miley Cyrus’ “Jaded” (26 adds, 6th-most, tie), NF’s “HAPPY” (26 adds, 6th-most, tie), Toosii’s “Favorite Song” (25 adds, 8th-most), Pitbull & Lil Jon’s “Jumpin” (23 adds, 9th-most), and Gracie Abrams’ “I know it won’t work” (22 adds, 10th-most).

double fantasyFatboy slimfuturekim petrasnicki minajpost malonerita oraTaylor Swiftthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

