in TV News

Rosie O’Donnell, SUGA Confirmed For May 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

SUGA will chat and perform on the broadcast.

Agust D - D-Day Concept Photo courtesy of BIGHIT Music

NBC just announced a very compelling lineup for the May 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to an official update from the network, Rosie O’Donnell and BTS member SUGA will appear on the broadcast.

O’Donnell will chat with Jimmy as an interview guest. SUGA, who just released the new solo album “D-DAY” under his Agust D moniker, will appear for both an interview and performance on the broadcast.

NBC announced the SUGA appearance in a social media promo spot earlier Monday.

A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

Monday, April 24: Guests include Kate Beckinsale, Rainn Wilson, Romeo Santos and musical guest Romeo Santos. Show #1838

Tuesday, April 25: Guests include Jude Law, Joshua Jackson and comedian Jackie Fabulous. Show #1839

Wednesday, April 26: Guests include Michael Strahan, Judy Blume and musical guest Black Thought & El Michels Affair Ft. KIRBY. Show #1840

Thursday, April 27: Guests include Drew Barrymore, Lizzy Caplan, Young Mazino and musical guest The National. Show #1841

​Friday, April 28: Guests include Pete Davidson, Questlove & S.A. Cosby and musical guest Peso Pluma. Show #1842

Monday, May 1: Guests include Rosie O’Donnell, SUGA and musical guest SUGA. Show #1843

agust dbtsjimmy fallonnbcRosie O'Donnellsugathe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. Dollars earning easy job to work and earn online. start now making every day more than $500 simply working from home. i received $19517 previous month and i gave this job only 2 hrs a day online. so simple and it doesn’t required any kind of special skills. you can run Google then you can do this job.

    Go here for info……….. CLICK HERE

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Madison Beer Discusses New Book “The Half Of It” On “Good Morning America” (Special Look)

Billboard Hot 100: SZA’s “Kill Bill” Becomes #1 Song In America; Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj, Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma Make Top 5