Rosie O’Donnell, SUGA Confirmed For May 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC just announced a very compelling lineup for the May 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to an official update from the network, Rosie O’Donnell and BTS member SUGA will appear on the broadcast.

O’Donnell will chat with Jimmy as an interview guest. SUGA, who just released the new solo album “D-DAY” under his Agust D moniker, will appear for both an interview and performance on the broadcast.

NBC announced the SUGA appearance in a social media promo spot earlier Monday.

A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

Monday, April 24: Guests include Kate Beckinsale, Rainn Wilson, Romeo Santos and musical guest Romeo Santos. Show #1838

Tuesday, April 25: Guests include Jude Law, Joshua Jackson and comedian Jackie Fabulous. Show #1839

Wednesday, April 26: Guests include Michael Strahan, Judy Blume and musical guest Black Thought & El Michels Affair Ft. KIRBY. Show #1840

Thursday, April 27: Guests include Drew Barrymore, Lizzy Caplan, Young Mazino and musical guest The National. Show #1841

​Friday, April 28: Guests include Pete Davidson, Questlove & S.A. Cosby and musical guest Peso Pluma. Show #1842

Monday, May 1: Guests include Rosie O’Donnell, SUGA and musical guest SUGA. Show #1843