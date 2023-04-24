Rosie O’Donnell, SUGA Confirmed For May 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC just announced a very compelling lineup for the May 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to an official update from the network, Rosie O’Donnell and BTS member SUGA will appear on the broadcast.
O’Donnell will chat with Jimmy as an interview guest. SUGA, who just released the new solo album “D-DAY” under his Agust D moniker, will appear for both an interview and performance on the broadcast.
NBC announced the SUGA appearance in a social media promo spot earlier Monday.
A complete look at upcoming listings follows:
Monday, April 24: Guests include Kate Beckinsale, Rainn Wilson, Romeo Santos and musical guest Romeo Santos. Show #1838
Tuesday, April 25: Guests include Jude Law, Joshua Jackson and comedian Jackie Fabulous. Show #1839
Wednesday, April 26: Guests include Michael Strahan, Judy Blume and musical guest Black Thought & El Michels Affair Ft. KIRBY. Show #1840
Thursday, April 27: Guests include Drew Barrymore, Lizzy Caplan, Young Mazino and musical guest The National. Show #1841
Friday, April 28: Guests include Pete Davidson, Questlove & S.A. Cosby and musical guest Peso Pluma. Show #1842
Monday, May 1: Guests include Rosie O’Donnell, SUGA and musical guest SUGA. Show #1843
Comments
Dollars earning easy job to work and earn online. start now making every day more than $500 simply working from home. i received $19517 previous month and i gave this job only 2 hrs a day online. so simple and it doesn’t required any kind of special skills. you can run Google then you can do this job.
Go here for info……….. CLICK HERE
Loading…