Billboard Hot 100: SZA’s “Kill Bill” Becomes #1 Song In America; Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj, Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma Make Top 5

After months of knocking on the door, SZA’s “Kill Bill” officially reaches #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Powered by its ongoing strength on the streaming, radio, and sales fronts, “Kill Bill” rises three spots to dethrone Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” as the #1 song in America.

Billboard notes that while the recently released Doja Cat boosted the song’s tracking period activity, it did not account for the majority of points. Doja Cat thus does not receive billing on the chart.

“Kill Bill” marks SZA’s first career #1 on the Hot 100.

“Last Night” takes #2 this week, while Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” stays at #3.

Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj’s “Princess Diana” leads all newcomers this week, earning #4 on the chart. It is one of two new additions to the Top 5.

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola,” the other, rises five spots to a new peak of #5.