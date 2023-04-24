Post Malone’s “Chemical” Earns Most Added Honor At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Post Malone’s “Chemical” continues to garner playlist support at the hot adult contemporary radio format.
Picked up by another 30 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, “Chemical” earns this week’s most added honor.
The recipient of 20 adds, Kelly Clarkson’s “mine” takes second place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.
Jonas Brothers’ “Waffle House” earns third place with 17 adds, while a count of 15 positions Miley Cyrus’ “Jaded” in fourth.
Each added by 10 stations, Lewis Capaldi’s “Wish You The Best” and Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” tie for fifth.
This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Labrinth’s “Never Felt So Alone” (9 adds, 7th-most), David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” (8 adds, 8th-most), Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” (7 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Charlie Puth’s “That’s Not How This Works (featuring Dan + Shay)” (7 adds, 9th-most, tie).
