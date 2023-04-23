Post Malone’s “Chemical” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio, Toosii’s “Favorite Song” Makes Top 20

After debuting at #30 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, Post Malone’s “Chemical” rockets into the Top 15 on this week’s listing.
Toosii’s “Favorite Song” concurrently earns a Top 20 position.
Played 6,222 times during the April 16-22 tracking period, “Chemical” soars seventeen places to #13. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 4,624.
Up five places, “Favorite Song” earns #19 on this week’s listing. The song posted a tracking period play count of 3,815, which tops last week’s spin total by a healthy 1,267 plays.
Comments
Loading…