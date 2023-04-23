in Music News

Post Malone’s “Chemical” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio, Toosii’s “Favorite Song” Makes Top 20

“Chemical” and “Favorite Song” reach new highs on the pop chart.

Post Malone - Chemical video screenshot | Republic

After debuting at #30 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, Post Malone’s “Chemical” rockets into the Top 15 on this week’s listing.

Toosii’s “Favorite Song” concurrently earns a Top 20 position.

Played 6,222 times during the April 16-22 tracking period, “Chemical” soars seventeen places to #13. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 4,624.

Up five places, “Favorite Song” earns #19 on this week’s listing. The song posted a tracking period play count of 3,815, which tops last week’s spin total by a healthy 1,267 plays.

chemicalfavorite songpost malonetoosii

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

