Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Secures 9th Week At #1 On Pop, Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Charts

“Smash” may not even cover how well “Flowers” has been performing.

Flowers video screenshot | Columbia

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” adds to its reigns at the pop and hot adult contemporary formats, celebrating a ninth week atop the Mediabase charts for each format.

— “Flowers” received ~17,452 pop spins during the April 16-22 tracking period, trailing last week’s sum by 12 by staying ahead of the pack.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” stays at #2, while Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” rises one spot to #3. Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” drops one level to #4, and Miguel’s “Sure Thing” ticks up one spot to #5.

— “Flowers” stays at #1 on the hot adult contemporary chart with ~6,586 spins at the format (-47).

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” remains in the #2 position, and Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” holds at #3. “Creepin'” rises two places to #4, and David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” retains its #5 ranking.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

