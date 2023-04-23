in Music News

Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” Officially Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio

“Eyes Closed” reaches this week’s Top 10.

Ed Sheeran by Annie Leibovitz | Press photo courtesy of Elektra/Warner

As the release of Ed Sheeran’s “-” draws near, the album’s radio single “Eyes Closed” continues to make gains. The song officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop airplay chart.

Played ~7,839 times during the April 16-22 tracking period, “Eyes Closed” rises two places to #10 on this week’s listing. The play count reflects a week-over-week gain of 494.

“Eyes Closed” represents the only new addition to this week’s Top 10.

A multi-format single, “Eyes Closed” meanwhile holds at #8 on the hot adult contemporary listing. It moves into the Top 15 at adult contemporary.

ed sheeraneyes closed

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. For USA, Work From Home On the computer, my friend’s aunt makes $164 every hour. Despite being jobless for eight months, she received a compensation check of $12,726 last month for a few hours of computer work.
    .
    .
    Check info here———————————>> https://hardincomejob90.blogspot.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

HARDY & Lainey Wilson’s “Wait In The Truck” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Secures 9th Week At #1 On Pop, Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Charts