Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” Officially Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio

As the release of Ed Sheeran’s “-” draws near, the album’s radio single “Eyes Closed” continues to make gains. The song officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop airplay chart.

Played ~7,839 times during the April 16-22 tracking period, “Eyes Closed” rises two places to #10 on this week’s listing. The play count reflects a week-over-week gain of 494.

“Eyes Closed” represents the only new addition to this week’s Top 10.

A multi-format single, “Eyes Closed” meanwhile holds at #8 on the hot adult contemporary listing. It moves into the Top 15 at adult contemporary.