HARDY & Lainey Wilson’s “Wait In The Truck” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

HARDY’s “wait in the truck (featuring Lainey Wilson)” officially rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, the buzzy and acclaimed single takes over the top spot from Bailey Zimmerman’s “Rock And A Hard Place.”

In addition to ruling for chart points, the HARDY-Wilson collaboration ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the April 16-22 tracking period. It takes second for audience, trailing the Zimmerman tune.

“Rock And A Hard Place” takes #2 on this week’s chart.

“wait in the truck” hits #1 just a few weeks after Wilson’s own single “Heart Like A Truck” topped the listing.