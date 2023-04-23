SZA’s “Kill Bill” Returns To #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

SZA’s multi-format smash “Kill Bill” enjoys another big week at radio, returning to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart while reaching #1 on the urban listing.

— Played ~5,323 times during the April 16-22 tracking period (+152), “Kill Bill” rises two places to the top of this week’s rhythmic chart. The song is celebrating a third non-consecutive week at #1.

Coi Leray’s “Players” slides one spot to #2 this week, while Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” rises three spots to #3. PinkPantheress & Ice Spice’s “boy’s a liar” ascends one spot to #4, and Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” drops a level to #5.

— Up two places, “Players” tops the urban chart with ~5,813 spins (+590).

Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” holds at #2, as SZA’s other single “Shirt” rises one spot to #3. Lola Brooke’s “Don’t Play With It (featuring Billy B)” drops from #1 to #4, and Drake & 21 Savage’s “Spin Bout U” rises two levels to #5.