Madison Beer To Discuss “The Half Of It” On April 24 “Good Morning America”

Madison Beer’s eagerly anticipated memoir “The Half Of It” arrives on Tuesday, April 25.

Ahead of the release, Beer make an appearance on “Good Morning America.”

ABC notes that the singer-songwriter will appear on the April 24 edition of its signature morning show. The episode will also feature Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Judy Blume, Yara Shahidi, and Emily Henry.

Monday, April 24 — National Infertility Awareness Week with ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton; author Judy Blume on film adaptation (“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”); actress Yara Shahidi (“Peter Pan and Wendy”); musician and author Madison Beer (“The Half of It”); author Emily Henry (“Happy Place”)

Tuesday, April 25 — Actors Jude Law and Jim Gaffigan (“Peter Pan and Wendy”); singer, actress and author Dolly Parton (“Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Makes it Big”)

Wednesday, April 26 — “GMA” co-anchor Robin Roberts in Mississippi; actresses Lizzy Caplan and Amanda Peet (“Fatal Attraction”); Peloton instructor and ESPN College GameDay host Jess Sims

Thursday, April 27 — ABC News correspondent Will Reeve on NFL Draft; actress Ariana DeBose (“Wish”); ABC’s “The View” co-host, lawyer and author Sunny Hostin (“Summer on Sag Harbor”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, April 28 —ABC News correspondent Will Reeve on NFL Draft; actor Richard Madden (“Citadel”); Big Little Feelings founders Kristin Gallant and Deena Margolin; actors Bel Powley and Liev Schreiber (“A Small Light”)

Saturday, April 29 — Author Emma Straub; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson