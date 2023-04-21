Lineups Revealed For Corden’s Last “Late Late Show” Episodes; Gal Gadot, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, More Appearing

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” will come to an end during the week of April 24. CBS just shared official listings for the final string of episodes.

The week will begin on April 24, with Gal Gadot and Ray Romano appearing as discussion guests.

Billie Eilish and Natalie Portman will chat with Corden on the April 25 episode, before Mila Kunis and Aaron Paul visit the show on April 26.

As previously reported, Harry Styles and Will Ferrell will appear as the final guests on Thursday, April 27.

There are no plans to continue “The Late Late Show” with another host. Rather, CBS is set to ultimately fill the timeslot with a revival of the Comedy Central series “@midnight.”